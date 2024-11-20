Terrel Bernard earns AFC defensive player of the week

The Bills got a big victory over the Chiefs on Sunday and one of their defensive players was a key part of things.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard has been named AFC defensive player of the week for his performance in the 30-21 win.

Bernard had eight tackles, a sack, and the interception at the end of the fourth quarter to seal the game.

Per the NFL, Bernard was the only player with a sack and an interception in Week 11.

Bernard has now won two player of the week awards, also earning one for Week 3 of 2023.

In his third season, Bernard now has 57 total tackles with four tackles for loss and two interceptions.

At 9-2, Buffalo is on its bye in Week 12.