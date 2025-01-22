 Skip navigation
Terrell Buckley is the new head coach at Mississippi Valley State

  
Published January 22, 2025 11:51 AM

Another day, another former NFL player becomes the head coach of a college football program.

Via Scooby Axson of USA Today, Terrell Buckley is the new head coach at Mississippi Valley State.

Buckley, 53, was the fifth overall pick in the 1992 draft. He played for the Packers, Dolphins, Broncos, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, and Giants. He won a Super Bowl ring with the 2001 Patriots.

Unlike other former players who became college head coaches without much coaching experience, Buckley has been coaching almost continuously since 2007. He spent five years at Florida State, two at Akron, two at Louisville, three at Mississippi State, and two at Mississippi.

In 2023, Buckley served as head coach of the Orlando Guardians of the XFL.

The Mississippi Valley State program has produced a pair of Hall of Famers: receiver Jerry Rice and defensive end Deacon Jones.

Other former players who have become college head coaches in recent years include Deion Sanders (Jackson State and Colorado), Eddie George (Tennessee State), Michael Vick (Norfolk State), and DeSean Jackson (Delaware State).