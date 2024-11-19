 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
nbc_pft_devito_241119.jpg
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock
nbc_pft_pederson_241119.jpg
Jaguars’ silence about Pederson has been loud

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Terrell Edmunds to work out for Bears

  
Published November 19, 2024 11:10 AM

Safety Terrell Edmunds has played for a couple of teams this season and his quest for a third will take him to Chicago.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Edmunds will work out for the Bears. If he should sign there, he will get a chance to be teammates with his brother Tremaine for the first time since they were teammates at Virginia Tech.

Edmunds began the season on the Jaguars’ practice squad and played one game for Jacksonville before being signed to the Steelers’ active roster. He had seven tackles in five games before being released earlier this month.

It was Edmunds’s second stint with the Steelers, who drafted him 12 picks after his brother went off the board in the first round in 2018. He has also played for the Eagles and Titans.