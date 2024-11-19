Terrell Edmunds to work out for Bears

Safety Terrell Edmunds has played for a couple of teams this season and his quest for a third will take him to Chicago.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Edmunds will work out for the Bears. If he should sign there, he will get a chance to be teammates with his brother Tremaine for the first time since they were teammates at Virginia Tech.

Edmunds began the season on the Jaguars’ practice squad and played one game for Jacksonville before being signed to the Steelers’ active roster. He had seven tackles in five games before being released earlier this month.

It was Edmunds’s second stint with the Steelers, who drafted him 12 picks after his brother went off the board in the first round in 2018. He has also played for the Eagles and Titans.