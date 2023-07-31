 Skip navigation
Top News
All eyes on Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Bills’ training camp
FMIA - Rodgers.jpg
Aaron Rodgers gets serious with the New York Jets
New York Mets v. Atlanta Braves
Braves reinstate Minter from injured list, option Smith-Shawver to minors

Top Clips

nbc_dps_peterking_230731.jpg
How long does Rodgers plan to be a Jet?
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230731.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Richmond Cup race
nbc_oht_naomigirma_230731.jpg
Girma discusses her routine, impact of music

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Terron Armstead activated from PUP list

  
Published July 31, 2023 12:14 PM

Left tackle Terron Armstead is making progress on his way to full participation at Dolphins training camp.

Armstead was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp, but multiple reports on Monday say that he has been activated from the list. Armstead was in uniform for Monday’s practice, but was not in pads so he hasn’t been cleared for all activities.

Armstead dealt with toe, pectoral, knee, and hip injuries last season, but was able to start 13 regular season games and the team’s lone postseason contest.

The Dolphins activated offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn over the weekend, which leaves cornerback Nik Needham and tight end Tanner Conner on the PUP list.