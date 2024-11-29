 Skip navigation
Terron Armstead active for Dolphins vs. Packers on Thursday night

  
Published November 28, 2024 07:18 PM

The Dolphins will have their left tackle when they take on the Packers to cap the year’s Thanksgiving slate.

Terron Armstead is active for the matchup after he was listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Armstead has started 10 of Miami’s matchups this season, playing 87 percent of offensive snaps in games played.

There were no surprises on Miami’s inactives list. Linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring), quarterback Tyler Huntley, cornerback Ethan Bonner, cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion), tight end Jack Still, and receiver Dee Eskridge are not active for the contest. Huntley is serving as the emergency third QB.

For the Packers, center Josh Myers and linebacker Isaiah McDiffie are both active after they were listed as questionable.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), offensive lineman Jacob Monk, and receiver Romeo Doubs (concussion) are inactive.