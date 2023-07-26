 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lee Kiefer
Lee Kiefer becomes second U.S. fencer to win three individual world championships medals
Doug Ghim
Matchups in Minnesota: 3M Open Bets
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
86th Tour de Suisse 2023 - Stage 6
Cyclist Filip Maciejuk given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash at the Tour of Flanders

Top Clips

nbc_simms_rotodraftguide_230726_1920x1080_2249052739545.jpg
Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide out now
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg4ehl_230726.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4
nbc_golf_btf_s3e20_230725_digital_1920x1080_2249022531687.jpg
Harman deserves flowers for Open Championship win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lee Kiefer
Lee Kiefer becomes second U.S. fencer to win three individual world championships medals
Doug Ghim
Matchups in Minnesota: 3M Open Bets
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
86th Tour de Suisse 2023 - Stage 6
Cyclist Filip Maciejuk given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash at the Tour of Flanders

Top Clips

nbc_simms_rotodraftguide_230726_1920x1080_2249052739545.jpg
Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide out now
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg4ehl_230726.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4
nbc_golf_btf_s3e20_230725_digital_1920x1080_2249022531687.jpg
Harman deserves flowers for Open Championship win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Terron Armstead had arthroscopic surgery on knee this offseason

  
Published July 26, 2023 12:03 PM

The Dolphins put left tackle Terron Armstead on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday and head coach Mike McDaniel provided some more details about the veteran’s condition on Wednesday.

Armstead dealt with a variety of injuries during the 2022 season and McDaniel said that he had arthroscopic knee surgery during the offseason. McDaniel didn’t specify when Armstead or the other players placed on the PUP list — cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles), tight end Tanner Connor, and tackle Isaiah Wynn — might be ready to play.

“I tried predicting the future last year and failed miserably,” McDaniel said, via Tom D’Angelo of the Palm Beach Post. “So having said that, I think if I would order where the guys are at . . . I’m expecting sooner with Armstead and Wynn, then Nik, then Tanner. As far as when that is, like I said, I’ve kind of learned my lesson on that. But we feel pretty good about each and every one of them in terms of where they’re at and where they need to be. We’ll keep you posted.”

Austin Jackson, Geron Christian, Kendall Lamm, Cedric Ogbuehi, and seventh-rounder Ryan Hayes are among the tackles available to the Dolphins while Armstead works his way into playing shape.