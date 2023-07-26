Terron Armstead had arthroscopic surgery on knee this offseason

The Dolphins put left tackle Terron Armstead on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday and head coach Mike McDaniel provided some more details about the veteran’s condition on Wednesday.

Armstead dealt with a variety of injuries during the 2022 season and McDaniel said that he had arthroscopic knee surgery during the offseason. McDaniel didn’t specify when Armstead or the other players placed on the PUP list — cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles), tight end Tanner Connor, and tackle Isaiah Wynn — might be ready to play.

“I tried predicting the future last year and failed miserably,” McDaniel said, via Tom D’Angelo of the Palm Beach Post. “So having said that, I think if I would order where the guys are at . . . I’m expecting sooner with Armstead and Wynn, then Nik, then Tanner. As far as when that is, like I said, I’ve kind of learned my lesson on that. But we feel pretty good about each and every one of them in terms of where they’re at and where they need to be. We’ll keep you posted.”

Austin Jackson, Geron Christian, Kendall Lamm, Cedric Ogbuehi, and seventh-rounder Ryan Hayes are among the tackles available to the Dolphins while Armstead works his way into playing shape.