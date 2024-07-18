Terron Armstead: Tua Tagovailoa contract will happen, we need him to go where we want to go

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill isn’t the only member of the offense calling for the team to give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a new contract.

Left tackle Terron Armstead feels the same way. During an appearance on Up & Adams, the veteran tackle said he knows that there are a lot of intricacies involved in signing a quarterback to a sizable extension while expressing his belief that it’s in everyone’s best interest for the two sides to find the common ground that has eluded them to this point.

“It’s going to happen,” Armstead said. “Of course we stay out of the numbers and the negotiations, but it’s going to happen. We need Tua to go anywhere that we’re trying to go. All of our dreams, goals and aspirations are reliant on No. 1. The Dolphins know that, the organization knows that, the city, the league.”

Time is running out to get something done before training camp and Tagovailoa’s contract status will be a big talking point one way or another when the full team reports to work next week.