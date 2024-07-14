Tyreek Hill: Tua Tagovailoa should be one of highest-paid QBs in the NFL

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is “excited” to see how wide receivers getting paid around the league impacts him, but that’s not the only contract he has an eye on heading into the season.

While Hill is signed through the 2026 season, his quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering the final year of his current deal. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have not been able to find common ground on an extension, but Hill said during an appearance on ESPN that there should be no hesitation from the team about getting something done.

Hill praised the quarterback’s development over his first four seasons and shrugged off those who believe Tagovailoa succeeds because of head coach Mike McDaniel or the presence of talented receivers by saying you “still got to get those playmakers the ball.”

“For people to sit here and try to discredit Tua and say he’s not deserving of a contract is wild to me,” Hill said. “A lot of guys on the team understand his value and understand that we need him. We need his leadership, we need his mindset. The mindset that he brings into each and every week, it’s there, it’s like Terminator almost, man. I feel like he should be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. Obviously save some room for me.”

Dolphins training camp opens on July 23 and a holdout or a hold-in would amp up the pressure to get a deal done in order to ensure the team’s preparations for the 2024 season go as smoothly as possible. That will be something to watch in Miami if a deal doesn’t get announced in the next week.