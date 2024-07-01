 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill: Happy to see WRs get paid, excited to see how I fit in

  
Published July 1, 2024 04:00 PM

Several wide receivers signed new contracts this offseason, including Vikings star Justin Jefferson and Jaylen Waddle of the Dolphins.

Jefferson’s contract will pay him an average of $35 million per season, which is a new high for NFL wideouts, and Waddle will be making an average of $28.25 million. That’s more than his Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill, who has been in contact with the Dolphins about his own desire for a revised pact in light of the rising market for players at the position and said on Monday he’s looking forward to seeing how everything plays out.

“I’m very excited just to be a part of the old wave, which was great, $30 million, and Justin Jefferson came in and surpassed that, man,” Hill said, via Aaron Wilson on KPRC. “So, very proud of those guys, happy for obviously my teammate Waddle getting his new deal. For guys like me, that’s great. I’m 30 years old, also looking for a new deal. So, very, very excited to see where I fit in that category. It’s amazing.”

Hill is due to make $19.765 million this season and then has two more years left on his current contract, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be content to stand pat for too much longer.