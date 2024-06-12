 Skip navigation
Terry McLaurin: Jayden Daniels “humble, but confident” and really prepared

  
Published June 12, 2024 06:32 AM

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has played with a number of different quarterbacks during his time with the Commanders and he hopes that the revolving door has been removed this offseason.

Jayden Daniels joined the team as the second overall pick in the draft and the rookie quarterback’s development will have a lot to do with how successful McLaurin is in the coming years. The first couple of months as teammates has the wideout feeling good about where things are going in Washington.

McLaurin said on Tuesday that Daniels is “really prepared” and that “there’s an open door of communication” about what Daniels needs to do to get ready for the regular season. McLaurin said that it’s a first for him to work with a young quarterback who “knows who he is, but he’s also not afraid to say when he’s wrong.”

“He’s humble, but he’s confident in his ability,” McLaurin said, via the team’s website. “He’s played at the highest level. He’s played against really good competition, and he knows that he can make all the throws. He’s not putting the cart before the horse. He’s literally taking this thing day-by-day.”

McLaurin’s praise extended to Daniels’s “amazing” touch on deep balls and for his anticipation on timing patterns, so the good impressions have run the gamut in OTAs. The intensity will get turned up in training camp and preseason, but it sounds like McLaurin has little doubt that Daniels will be able to handle what’s coming his way.