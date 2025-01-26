Terry McLaurin scores 36-yard TD, Commanders trail 14-12

The Commanders are officially back in it.

Terry McLaurin took a catch-and-run for a 36-yard touchdown. But Washington’s two-point conversion failed, keeping the score at 14-12, Eagles.

The score was set up by a significant sequence from Washington’s defense and Philadelphia’s special teams. Eagles kicker Jake Elliot missed a field goal from 54 yards that would’ve made the score 17-6. Frankie Luvu had sacked quarterback Jalen Hurts on third-and-6 to back up the field goal attempt for a critical defensive play.

That gave the Commanders the ball at their own 44-yard line, and it took just five plays to reach the end zone. Quarterback Jayden Daniels moved the chains with a 7-yard pass to John Bates. Then on third-and-3, Daniels connected with McLaurin on a short pass and the receiver moved across the field to do the rest for a 36-yard touchdown.

It was McLaurin’s third touchdown reception of the postseason.