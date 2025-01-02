 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Terry McLaurin upgraded to full participant for Thursday’s practice

  
Published January 2, 2025 04:34 PM

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has said that the team is going to fight to keep the NFC’s No. 6 seed by winning Sunday’s game over the Cowboys.

It looks like receiver Terry McLaurin will be able to help them do it.

McLaurin (ankle) was a full participant in practice on Thursday after he was sidelined for Wednesday’s session.

McLaurin has caught 74 passes for 1,034 yards with a career-high 12 touchdowns this season.

However, cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), center Tyler Biadasz (ankle), offensive tackle Cornelius Locas (groin), and safety Tyler Ownes (ankle) remained non-participants.

Receiver Dyami Brown (hamstring), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), and offensive tackle Andrew Wylie (groin) were upgraded from DNP to limited.

Linebacker Jordan Magee (hamstring) remained limited while running back Austin Ekeler (concussion) remained full.