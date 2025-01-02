Terry McLaurin upgraded to full participant for Thursday’s practice

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has said that the team is going to fight to keep the NFC’s No. 6 seed by winning Sunday’s game over the Cowboys.

It looks like receiver Terry McLaurin will be able to help them do it.

McLaurin (ankle) was a full participant in practice on Thursday after he was sidelined for Wednesday’s session.

McLaurin has caught 74 passes for 1,034 yards with a career-high 12 touchdowns this season.

However, cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), center Tyler Biadasz (ankle), offensive tackle Cornelius Locas (groin), and safety Tyler Ownes (ankle) remained non-participants.

Receiver Dyami Brown (hamstring), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), and offensive tackle Andrew Wylie (groin) were upgraded from DNP to limited.

Linebacker Jordan Magee (hamstring) remained limited while running back Austin Ekeler (concussion) remained full.