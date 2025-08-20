Terry McLaurin won’t practice Wednesday, no “date circled” for return to field

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is off the physically unable to perform list, but he’s not going to be back on the practice field just yet.

McLaurin went on the PUP list due to an ankle issue after a brief holdout to kick off training camp and came off the list over the weekend. On Wednesday, head coach Dan Quinn said at his press conference that McLaurin is doing conditioning work as part of the team’s usual protocol for returning to action and the team does not have a date in mind for him to progress to practicing.

“I’m not going to play Where’s Waldo moving forward,” Quinn said. “Just so we’re clear on that. Terry’s return-to-play format is no different from any of the other players. He’s healthy, which is now a good step to getting closer to being back on the field. You’ll see that earlier than later, I don’t have a date circled on my white board in my office. . . . The good news is we’re getting closer to that for sure.”

McLaurin’s brief holdout was due to his desire for a new contract and there’s been no indication that the two sides are close to agreeing to terms on an extension. Taking him off the PUP list suggests he’ll be playing once he’s medically cleared and the Commanders will be happy to have their top wideout back in action whenever that should happen.