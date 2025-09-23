 Skip navigation
Terry McLaurin’s Week 4 status uncertain due to quad injury

  
Published September 23, 2025 12:43 PM

The Commanders may or may not have receiver Terry McLaurin for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

According to multiple reports, McLaurin is seeking additional opinions on the quad injury he suffered during the Week 3 victory over the Raiders. At this point, his status for Week 4 is up in the air.

McLaurin had to exit the contest in the second half after going down at the 1-yard line on a reception.

He finished the game having played 60 percent of Washington’s offensive snaps.

McLaurin has caught 10 passes for 149 yards in three games so far this season.