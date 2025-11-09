 Skip navigation
Tetairoa McMillan ready to play for Panthers vs. Saints

  
November 9, 2025

The Panthers expect to have wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan on the field today against the Saints.

McMillan, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is ready to play, according to multiple reports.

Carolina took McMillan in the first round of this year’s draft, and he has made an immediate impact, with 41 catches for 558 yards and four touchdowns. He’s one of the league’s best rookies this season.

The Panthers elevated wide receiver Dan Chisena from the practice squad, apparently because wide receiver Brycen Tremayne is likely to miss today’s game. The Panthers will also have Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Jimmy Horn and Hunter Renfrow available at receiver.

Carolina is favored by 5.5 at home against New Orleans.