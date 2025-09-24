 Skip navigation
Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette out of Panthers practice Wednesday

  
Published September 24, 2025 03:54 PM

The Panthers didn’t have wide receiver Xavier Legette in last Sunday’s win over the Falcons and two other wideouts joined him as non-participants in practice on Wednesday.

First-round pick Tetairoa McMillan did not practice because of a calf injury and Hunter Renfrow was out for personal reasons. Legette is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said at his press conference that McMillan and Legette are both day-to-day. Renfrow was missing due to the birth of his child and is expected back on Thursday.

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (ankle), linebacker Patrick Jones II (hamstring), defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton (hamstring), and linebacker D.J. Wonnum (hip) also missed practice.