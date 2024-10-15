 Skip navigation
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
How Lions' SB odds have shifted after Week 6
What Rodgers' body language indicated against BUF

Texans activate DT Kurt Hinish off of injured reserve

  
Published October 15, 2024 03:45 PM

The Texans are getting one of their defensive contributors back on the field.

Houston has activated defensive tackle Kurt Hinish off of injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hinish, 25, has been dealing with a calf injury.

Last season, Hinish appeared in all 17 games with one start. He played 41 percent of the Texans’ defensive snaps, recording 22 total tackles with two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.