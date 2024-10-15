Texans activate DT Kurt Hinish off of injured reserve

The Texans are getting one of their defensive contributors back on the field.

Houston has activated defensive tackle Kurt Hinish off of injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hinish, 25, has been dealing with a calf injury.

Last season, Hinish appeared in all 17 games with one start. He played 41 percent of the Texans’ defensive snaps, recording 22 total tackles with two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.