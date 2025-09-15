 Skip navigation
Texans activate FB Jakob Johnson from the practice squad

  
Published September 15, 2025 04:02 PM

The Texans elevated fullback Jakob Johnson from the practice squad for Monday Night Football, the team announced.

It is the second consecutive week the Texans have used an elevation for Johnson to play.

Dalton Schultz and Harrison Bryant are the only tight ends available tonight, so Johnson also will serve as the third tight end.

Johnson played seven offensive snaps and eight on special teams in Week 1.

He is in his seventh NFL season, having appeared in 71 games with 35 starts for the Patriots, Raiders, Giants and Texans. Johnson has 19 career receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown. He also has 11 career tackles.