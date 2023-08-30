Texans add DB Alex Austin, G Nick Broeker via waivers

A pair of former Bills are on their way to Houston.

The Texans claimed defensive back Alex Austin and guard Nick Broeker off of waivers on Wednesday. The Texans had the No. 2 waiver position in the league behind the Bears, who also made a pair of additions off the waiver wire.

Austin was a seventh-round pick this year, but wasn’t able to crack his way onto the roster in Buffalo. The Oregon State alum had nine tackles in Buffalo’s three preseason games.

Broeker joins Josh Jones and Kendrick Green as recent additions to the Texans offensive line. Guard Kenyon Green went on injured reserve Tuesday, so he will not be back this season, and right tackle Tytus Howard is returning from a hand injury.