Texans add Tytus Howard to injury report, Laremy Tunsil returns to practice

The Texans added a few players to their already lengthy injury report on Thursday, as the club prepares to play the Bills this weekend.

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (hamstring) popped up as a limited participant. Receiver Robert Woods (foot) and offensive tackle Blake Fisher (illness) each did not practice.

As noted earlier on Thursday, running backs Joe Mixon (ankle) and Dameon Pierce (hamstring) both remained out of practice. Defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) also remained sidelined for the session.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes (hip) and linebacker Jake Hansen (back) were both downgraded to non-participants.

Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) was upgraded to limited after he did not practice on Wednesday.

Receiver Tank Dell (chest) remained limited, as did offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (hip) and safety Jimmie Ward (groin).

Defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (calf) and defensive end Dylan Horton (illness) were both full.