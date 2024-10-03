 Skip navigation
Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce not practicing for Texans

  
Published October 3, 2024 03:39 PM

The Texans could be without their top two running backs on Sunday against the Bills.

Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce are both missing practice today, according to reporters on the scene.

Pierce has been dealing with a hamstring injury and Mixon has been dealing with an ankle injury. Mixon has missed two games this season and Pierce has missed three.

If both are unable to go, Cam Akers would be the likely starter against the Bills. Akers has started two games for the Texans this season and logged 29 carries for 106 yards.