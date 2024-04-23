Texans agree to terms with LB Jacob Phillips

The Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with free agent linebacker Jacob Phillips, according to multiple reports.

Phillips, 25, worked out for the Texans earlier Monday.

The Browns made Phillips a third-round pick out of LSU in 2020.

He had stints on injured reserve in 2021 with a biceps injury, in 2022 with a pectoral injury and in 2023 with a pectoral injury. Phillips did not play last season after tearing his pectoral muscle in the preseason.

Phillips has 88 career tackles, three sacks, four quarterback hits and five passes defensed.