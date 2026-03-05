Texans announce 2026 coaching staff

The Texans have announced DeMeco Ryans’s coaching staff for the 2026 season.

Offensive coordinator Nick Caley returns for his second season in Houston. He’ll be working with assistant head coach/running backs coach Danny Barrett, offensive assistant Taylor Embree, tight ends coach James Ferentz, wide receivers coach/offensive passing game coordinator Ben McDaniels, offensive line coach/offensive run game coordinator Cole Popovich, offensive assistant Asauni Rufus, quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski, assistant wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, offensive assistant Alex Ward, and offensive assistant Cole Weeks.

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke is in his fourth season with the Texans. He’ll be joined on that side of the ball by safeties coach Stephen Adegoke, defensive/special teams assistant Sean Baker, linebackers coach Bill Davis, senior defensive assistant Bill Lazor, assistant defensive line coach Frank Okam, defensive assistant Mark Sheridan, defensive assistant Jay Simpson, defensive backs coach Dino Vasso, and defensive line coach/defensive run game coordinator Rod Wright.

Special teams coordinator Frank Ross, assistant special teams coach Will Burnham, and assistant to the head coach Jake Olson round out Ryans’s staff.