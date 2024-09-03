 Skip navigation
Texans’ captains include C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson, Stefon Diggs

  
September 3, 2024

New Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been chosen a captain in his first year in Houston.

The Texans announced their seven captains today, and Diggs, who arrived in an offseason trade with the Bills, was selected. Diggs was also a team captain in Buffalo.

Houston’s other offensive captains are quarterback C.J. Stroud and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, both of whom were captains last year as well.

The defensive captains in Houston also include two who were captains last year, in defensive end Will Anderson and safety Jimmie Ward. Also named a defensive captain was linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

The Texans’ special teams captain is long snapper Jon Weeks.