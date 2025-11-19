 Skip navigation
Rodgers won't need surgery on fractured wrist
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Texans claim LB Damone Clark off of waivers

  
Published November 19, 2025 05:22 PM

Linebacker Damone Clark was cut by the Cowboys on Tuesday, but he won’t have to leave Texas to continue his NFL career.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the Texans claimed Clark off of waivers on Wednesday. They waived kicker Matthew Wright in a corresponding move.

Clark was a 2022 fifth-round pick by Dallas and he appeared in 49 regular season games for the team. He had 14 tackles in eight appearances this season and had 198 tackles over his entire run with the Cowboys.

Wright went 4-of-4 on field goals for the Texans over the last two weeks, but Ka’imi Fairbairn is set to return from a quad injury on Thursday night.