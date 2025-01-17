 Skip navigation
Texans downgrade Teagan Quitoriano, elevate J.J. Taylor and Andrew Beck

  
Published January 17, 2025 03:06 PM

Houston has elected to keep tight end Teagan Quitoriano on injured reserve for the divisional round.

Quitoriano has been downgraded to out and will not travel with the team to Kansas City.

Quitoriano is dealing with a calf injury. He was a full participant in practice all week before being listed as questionable.

The Texans did not downgrade running back Joe Mixon (ankle), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), or receiver Robert Woods (hip) who are all questionable.

Additionally, Houston has elevated fullback Andrew Beck and running back J.J. Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Saturday.