Texans end two-game losing streak with 23-14 win over Titans

  
Published January 5, 2025 04:04 PM

The Texans needed to win Sunday for only one reason: They needed to rid themselves of the taste of defeat. After back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and Ravens, the Texans rebounded against the Titans after a mini-bye week.

Houston won 23-14 as Dameon Pierce rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

The Texans moved to 10-7 and will host a wild-card playoff game next weekend. The Titans fell to 3-14 and will secure the No. 1 overall pick if the Patriots hold on to win today.

The Texans pulled some starters early, with running back Joe Mixon and quarterback C.J. Stroud playing only one series. Houston drove to a touchdown after the opening kickoff, with Stroud throwing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins.

Stroud went 6-for-6 for 50 yards and a touchdown, and backup Davis Mills was 12-of-22 for 128 yards. Robert Woods caught two passes for 39 yards and Collins five for 38.

The Texans outgained the Titans 374 to 314.

Tennessee, which again taunted the Texans by wearing their throwback Houston Oilers uniforms, saw Will Levis go 9-of-17 for 175 yards and a touchdown while Mason Rudolph 7-for-9 for 70 yards.

Tony Pollard had 22 carries for 62 yards, and Calvin Ridley caught three passes for 76 yards.