Texans expect Christian Kirk to miss at least Week One, maybe longer

Houston wide receiver Christian Kirk is not ready to make his debut for the Texans.

Kirk is dealing with a hamstring injury and will not play on Sunday against the Rams, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s possible that Kirk could miss more time with what is currently being described as a two-week injury. Early-season hamstring injuries can often linger if players don’t get enough time to heal, so the Texans probably won’t be in a rush to get back on the field.

Kirk arrived in Houston from Jacksonville in a trade in March. He’s expected to be a starter this year, but he will start the year sidelined.