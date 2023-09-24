Texans FB Andrew Beck returns kickoff 85 yards for TD, 24-10 lead

The Jaguars had pulled to within 17-10 of the Texans with back-to-back scoring drives in the second half. And just when it seemed like the momentum had switched sidelines, Andrew Beck happened.

Beck fumbled the kickoff following Brandon McManus’ 33-yard field goal, stepping in front of returner Mike Boone to field the short kick. Beck avoided five tackles, breaking out to his right and outrunning McManus to the corner.

He went 85 yards to the end zone to put the Texans back up by two scores.

It was the Texans’ first kickoff return for a touchdown since Dec. 19, 2021, against the Jaguars.