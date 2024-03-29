Texans free up 2024 salary cap space with Tytus Howard restructure

The Texans have restructured offensive lineman Tytus Howard’s contract, reducing his salary cap hit in 2024 and increasing it in future seasons.

The Texans converted $12.875 million of Howard’s base salary into a signing bonus, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

It’s a common accounting technique in the NFL, where base salaries count toward the salary cap in the year they’re paid but the cap charge for signing bonuses is prorated over the length of a player’s contract.

The Texans are near the top of the NFL in available cap space and have plenty of room to make additional moves this offseason.