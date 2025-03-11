 Skip navigation
Texans, G Laken Tomlinson agree to one-year deal

  
Published March 11, 2025 12:47 PM

Houston is adding a veteran guard to its offensive line.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Texans are signing Laken Tomlinson to a one-year deal worth $4.25 million with a maximum value of $5 million.

Tomlinson, 33, was with the Seahawks last year, playing every offensive snap for the franchise.

A first-round pick in 2015, Tomlinson has also played for the Lions, 49ers, and Jets. He has played 100 percent of his respective team’s offensive snaps every season since 2019. He has not missed a game since 2017.

Houston has needed some help inside after struggling along their interior offensive line last season.