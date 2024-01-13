Texans get back-to-back pick sixes off Joe Flacco, take 38-14 lead over Browns

As well as Joe Flacco has played for the Browns, he threw eight interceptions in just five regular-season games.

That turnover problem has now shown up in the postseason, as the Texans have gotten a pick six off Joe Flacco on back-to-back drives to give Houston a 38-14 lead over Cleveland.

The first interception for a touchdown came when cornerback Steven Nelson caught an errant Flacco pass and returned it 82 yards.

That gave Houston a 31-14 lead with 6:05 left in the third quarter of the wild card matchup.

Flacco was heavily pressured by defensive end Derek Barnett and the quarterback fired a pass off to the left side. But Flacco’s pass to Elijah Moore on the left side wasn’t close to the receiver and floated in the air until Nelson could intercept it.

Nelson returned it back up the right sideline to give Houston a 17-point advantage.

The Browns then went for it on fourth-and-2 on their next drive and linebacker Christian Harris picked off a pass intended for Harrison Bryant and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown. That put Houston up 24 midway through the third quarter.

The Browns will need some big-time Flacco playoff magic to come back and win in Houston.