You know you’re getting old when the teams that replaced franchises that relocated to another city due to a stadium dispute want new stadiums.

The Texans have explored the possibility of a new stadium to replace the place the franchise has called home since it joined the NFL in 2002, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The team has not yet committed to seeking a new venue.

The report comes at a time when the Texans have begun negotiating a new lease agreement at NRG Stadium, and on the heels of a facility assessment that put NRG in the “average or below average” category, in comparison to other stadiums.

The question becomes the cost of maintenance and renovations versus the cost of new construction.

Harris County owns NRG Stadium and leases it to the Texans and Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a massive event that runs this year from March 4 to March 23.

A new stadium will undoubtedly require significant taxpayer money, as almost every new NFL stadium does. And if the local authorities won’t play ball on a new stadium, the team will consider playing ball elsewhere. Like the Houston Oilers did 30 years ago, when they fled for Tennessee.

It’s too early to know how this plays out. But with the Oilers’ old home still standing next door to where the Texans play, here’s hoping that Houston doesn’t plan to add yet another building to what’s essentially a stadium farm — and what could become a stadium graveyard.