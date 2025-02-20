 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_arrestsv2_250219.jpg
Arrests tied to Mahomes, Kelce burglaries are made
nbc_pft_pftpm_netflixnfl_250219.jpg
Netflix eyeing more with potential NFL package
nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_arrestsv2_250219.jpg
Arrests tied to Mahomes, Kelce burglaries are made
nbc_pft_pftpm_netflixnfl_250219.jpg
Netflix eyeing more with potential NFL package
nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans have explored the possibility of a new stadium

  
Published February 20, 2025 09:30 AM

You know you’re getting old when the teams that replaced franchises that relocated to another city due to a stadium dispute want new stadiums.

The Texans have explored the possibility of a new stadium to replace the place the franchise has called home since it joined the NFL in 2002, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The team has not yet committed to seeking a new venue.

The report comes at a time when the Texans have begun negotiating a new lease agreement at NRG Stadium, and on the heels of a facility assessment that put NRG in the “average or below average” category, in comparison to other stadiums.

The question becomes the cost of maintenance and renovations versus the cost of new construction.

Harris County owns NRG Stadium and leases it to the Texans and Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a massive event that runs this year from March 4 to March 23.

A new stadium will undoubtedly require significant taxpayer money, as almost every new NFL stadium does. And if the local authorities won’t play ball on a new stadium, the team will consider playing ball elsewhere. Like the Houston Oilers did 30 years ago, when they fled for Tennessee.

It’s too early to know how this plays out. But with the Oilers’ old home still standing next door to where the Texans play, here’s hoping that Houston doesn’t plan to add yet another building to what’s essentially a stadium farm — and what could become a stadium graveyard.