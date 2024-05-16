Texans have six prime-time or standalone games on 2024 schedule

The Texans played out of the spotlight for most of the 2023 season, but that won’t be the case in 2024.

Every Texans game last season kicked off at 1 p.m. ET until a Week 18 Saturday night win over the Colts that wound up making the Texans the AFC South champions when the Jaguars lost the next day. The team’s success, quarterback C.J. Stroud’s rising star and multiple moves this offseason pointed to a higher profile this season and their schedule shows the NFL felt the same way.

Six Texans games will be played in prime-time or standalone windows. They will face the Bears at home on Sunday night in Week Two and visit the Jets on Thursday night in Week Nine to kick off three straight prime-time dates. They’ll host the Lions on Sunday night in Week 10 and visit the Cowboys on Monday night in Week 11 to wrap up the streak.

Netflix announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Texans would host the Ravens on Christmas, which falls on a Wednesday. That necessitates a Saturday game in Week 16 and the Texans will be in Kansas City for that one.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said recently that his team will be ready to go whenever they’re scheduled to play and there will be a lot of eyes watching to see if that’s the case this fall.