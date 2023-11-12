Texans lead Bengals 10-7 at halftime

Texans kicker Matt Ammendola kicked a 45-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the first half to give Houston a 10-7 halftime lead on the Bengals.

Ammendola was signed this week to replace injured kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn and was only 2-of-6 in his career from 40-49 yards before Sunday.

The Bengals gained 60 yards on their first drive, which ended in a Joe Burrow touchdown pass to tight end Trenton Irwin. They punted on their next four possessions, not getting past their only 38.

Cincinnati has only 109 yards against a team decimated by injuries this week. Houston ruled out nine players on Friday.

Burrow is 14-of-18 for 94 yards and the touchdown.

The Texans have 273 yards and could have a bigger lead if not for two C.J. Stroud fumbles, one on fourth down with the Texans at the Cincinnati 9 and another on a hit by Mike Hilton strip-sack of Stroud with Houston at the Cincinnati 31.

Stroud is 13-of-21 for 198 yards and a touchdown throw to Tank Dell. He took a hard shot in the back from Trey Hendrickson with 49 seconds left in the half.

Stroud stayed on the ground briefly but did not miss a play.

Noah Brown has four catches for 96 yards, and Devin Singletary has rushed for 62 yards on 12 carries.