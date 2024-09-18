Texans place Brevin Jordan on IR, sign D’Angelo Ross to active roster

The Texans will be playing without tight end Brevin Jordan for the next four games.

Jordan was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. The nature of Jordan’s injury hasn’t been disclosed, but he’ll miss at least four contests before he’ll be able to return.

Jordan had two catches for seven yards over the first two weeks of the season. Dalton Schultz and fourth-round pick Cade Stover are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster.

The Texans also announced that they have signed cornerback D’Angelo Ross to the active roster. Ross was elevated from the practice squad for last Sunday’s win over the Bears and played on special teams.

Offensive lineman Scott Quessenberry and tight end Irv Smith signed to the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.