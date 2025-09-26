 Skip navigation
Texans place FB Jakob Johnson on IR

  
Published September 26, 2025 03:27 PM

The Texans placed fullback Jakob Johnson on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Johnson injured his hamstring in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars and has missed practice all week.

The Texans signed Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad a week ago. He has played 40 offensive snaps and 36 on special teams this season and has one tackle.

In his career, Johnson has 19 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown, along with 11 tackles.

He also has played for the Raiders and appeared in three games last season for the Giants.

Johnson, 30, initially signed with the Patriots as part of the NFL International Player Pathway program.