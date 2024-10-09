Texans place Nico Collins on injured reserve

The Texans offense is going to be missing a major piece for at least the next four games.

According to multiple reports, the Texans have placed wide receiver Nico Collins on injured reserve. Collins injured his hamstring in last Sunday’s win over the Bills.

Collins leads the league with 567 receiving yards through the first five weeks of the season. He’s averaging 17.7 yards per catch and has scored three touchdowns, so his absence will rob the AFC South leaders of a major weapon in their passing game.

The Texans play at New England and at Green Bay before returning home to face the Colts in Week Eight. A Week Nine trip to face the Jets will be the fourth game that Collins will miss and it remains to be seen if his absence will stretch beyond that point.

Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, John Metchie, Xavier Hutchinson, and Robert Woods are the other wideouts who have caught passes for the Texans so far this season.