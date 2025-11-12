 Skip navigation
Texans place S M.J. Stewart on IR, sign CB Myles Bryant from practice squad

  
Published November 12, 2025 04:18 PM

The Texans placed safety M.J. Stewart on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Stewart will miss the rest of the season after injuring his quadriceps in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. He started the past three games for Houston and had 25 tackles and a forced fumble in his nine appearances.

The Texans signed cornerback Myles Bryant to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Bryant was out of elevations after playing three games. He has seen action on 51 defensive snaps and 30 on special teams, totaling seven tackles.

The Texans signed rookie tight end Layne Pryor to the practice squad.