Texans place WR Justin Watson on IR, sign Brenden Bates off Browns’ practice squad

The Texans placed wide receiver Justin Watson on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Watson has a calf muscle/Achilles injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports, but Watson does not have a tear and could return this season. He will have to miss a minimum of four games.

Watson, a former fifth-round pick of the Bucs, has three catches for 30 yards on four targets in two games.

In a corresponding move, the Texans signed tight end Brenden Bates off the Browns’ practice squad. He has played seven career games with one target.

The Texans also announced they signed cornerback Ajani Carter and safety Jalen Mills to the practice squad.