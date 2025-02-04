 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kupplandingspots_250204.jpg
Steelers, Bengals are favorites to land Kupp
pftjohnsonwhite_720x405_2406562371669.jpg
How Johnson, White became dynamic duo for Titans
nbc_pft_dynasty_250204.jpg
Ranking most hated NFL dynasties

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kupplandingspots_250204.jpg
Steelers, Bengals are favorites to land Kupp
pftjohnsonwhite_720x405_2406562371669.jpg
How Johnson, White became dynamic duo for Titans
nbc_pft_dynasty_250204.jpg
Ranking most hated NFL dynasties

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans promote Cole Popovich to OL coach/run game coordinator

  
Published February 4, 2025 06:16 PM

The Texans continued building out their offensive coaching staff under new coordinator Nick Caley on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, they have promoted Cole Popovich to the roles of offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Popovich had been the assistant offensive line coach in Houston for the last two years. He previously worked at Troy as the school’s offensive line coach and he spent five seasons on the Patriots staff. He was a coaching assistant, assistant running backs coach and co-offensive line coach in New England.

Caley was on the Patriots’ staff at the same time as Popovich and Texans General Manager Nick Caserio was also in the organization.