Texans promote Cole Popovich to OL coach/run game coordinator

The Texans continued building out their offensive coaching staff under new coordinator Nick Caley on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, they have promoted Cole Popovich to the roles of offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Popovich had been the assistant offensive line coach in Houston for the last two years. He previously worked at Troy as the school’s offensive line coach and he spent five seasons on the Patriots staff. He was a coaching assistant, assistant running backs coach and co-offensive line coach in New England.

Caley was on the Patriots’ staff at the same time as Popovich and Texans General Manager Nick Caserio was also in the organization.