Texans put CB Ka’dar Hollman on injured reserve

The Texans announced a pair of roster moves on Wednesday.

Cornerback Ka’dar Hollman has been placed on injured reserve after injuring his knee in last Sunday’s loss to the Titans. Hollman has to miss four games and Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that Hollman suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

Hollman played seven games for the Texans after being signed off of the Ravens’ practice squad in October. He had 12 tackles and two passes defensed while seeing time on defense and special teams. Hollman also played in every game for the Texans last season and made three appearances for Baltimore early this year.

The Texans signed defensive tackle Tommy Togiai to the active roster to fill Hollman’s spot. Togiai has appeared in three games for Houston this season and has five tackles, a sack and two passes defensed.