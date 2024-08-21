Texans put Dalton Keene on IR, sign Nick Bawden

The Texans announced a pair of roster moves on Wednesday morning.

They have placed tight end Dalton Keene on injured reserve and they have signed fullback Nick Bawden to the 90-man roster.

Keene signed with the Texans last summer and appeared in one regular season game with the team. He entered the league as a 2020 third-round pick of the Patriots and caught three passes for 16 yards during his rookie season in New England.

Bawden played 16 games for the Jets last season. He caught three passes for 21 yards and ran twice for four yards in those appearances.