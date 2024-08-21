 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrookiepassyds_240821.jpg
Brady: NFL is dumbing the game down for rookie QBs
nbc_pft_mikemccarthy_240821.jpg
McCarthy won’t rule out Dak calling plays vs. Rams
nbc_pft_wordassociationwr_240821.jpg
Word Association: Rookie pass catchers

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrookiepassyds_240821.jpg
Brady: NFL is dumbing the game down for rookie QBs
nbc_pft_mikemccarthy_240821.jpg
McCarthy won’t rule out Dak calling plays vs. Rams
nbc_pft_wordassociationwr_240821.jpg
Word Association: Rookie pass catchers

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans put Dalton Keene on IR, sign Nick Bawden

  
Published August 21, 2024 11:18 AM

The Texans announced a pair of roster moves on Wednesday morning.

They have placed tight end Dalton Keene on injured reserve and they have signed fullback Nick Bawden to the 90-man roster.

Keene signed with the Texans last summer and appeared in one regular season game with the team. He entered the league as a 2020 third-round pick of the Patriots and caught three passes for 16 yards during his rookie season in New England.

Bawden played 16 games for the Jets last season. He caught three passes for 21 yards and ran twice for four yards in those appearances.