Texans put Jeff Okudah on injured reserve, sign Desmond King to practice squad

  
Published September 11, 2024 10:57 AM

The talented but oft-injured cornerback Jeff Okudah has once again had a season derailed by an injury.

The Texans placed Okudah on injured reserve today after he suffered a hip injury in Week One.

Originally the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Okudah began his career with the Lions and managed to play in just 25 games over his first three seasons. He was then traded to the Falcons and played 13 games for them last year. He signed with the Texans this offseason and then suffered the hip injury on just his fifth play of the season.

To potentially replace Okudah, the Texans signed two cornerbacks to their practice squad: Desmond King and Troy Pride. King, who was with the team last season and throughout this offseason before he was cut when the Texans chose their 53-player roster, would seem to be a likely candidate to get brought up to the active roster for depth at cornerback.

The Texans also signed linebacker Rashad Weaver to the active roster from the practice squad.