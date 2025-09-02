 Skip navigation
Texans, QB Davis Mills agree to one-year extension

  
Published September 2, 2025 04:11 PM

Davis Mills is set to remain with the Texans beyond 2025.

According to multiple reports, Mills has agreed to a one-year contract extension through 2026.

The initial reports indicate Mills will early $7 million fully guaranteed next year.

Mills was a third-round pick in 2021 and has been with the Texans for his entire career. He started 26 games over his first two seasons before Houston turned to C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in 2023. But Mills has remained with the club as Stroud’s backup, signing a similar one-year extension in early September last year.

In his 38 career appearances, Mills has completed 62.6 percent of his throws for 6,167 yards with 35 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. Houston has compiled a 5-19-1 record in his starts.