Texans re-sign Jon Weeks

Long snapper Jon Weeks has been with the Texans since the 2010 season and the team didn’t waste any time making sure that he’d return for a 15th year in Houston.

The team announced that they have re-signed Weeks on Thursday. The team did not announce terms, but Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that it is a one-year deal worth $1.21 million with a $167,500 signing bonus.

Weeks has played in 227 straight regular season games and that’s the franchise record for games played. He has also played in 12 playoff games, which is the same number of playoff games that the Texans have played as a franchise.

In addition to snapping, Weeks has been credited with 33 tackles and a fumble recovery during his career.