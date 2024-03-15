Texans re-sign offensive tackle Charlie Heck

Offensive lineman Charlie Heck is remaining in Houston.

Heck has agreed to a one-year contract with the Texans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Texans drafted Heck in the fourth round in 2020 and he has been with them since. Through four seasons Heck has played in 41 games with 21 starts.

Heck comes from a football family. His father is Andy Heck, who had a 12-year NFL career as a player and is now heading into his 12th year as the Chiefs’ offensive line coach. His brother Jon Heck is a renowned strength coach who was on the Texans’ staff last year and recently took a job as a strength coach for the football team at Troy.