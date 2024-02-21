Texans re-sign OL Dieter Eiselen

The Texans have signed one of their players to a new deal.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the team has signed offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen to a two-year contract. The new pact is worth $2.095 million, including a $10,000 signing bonus and nonguaranteed base salaries of $985,000 and $1.1 million.

Eiselen signed to the Texans practice squad after being cut by the Bears last August and he was promoted to the active roster in November. Eiselen played in 10 games for the Texans during the regular season and he made 14 appearances for the Bears over the previous three seasons.

The Texans have also signed cornerback D’Angelo Ross to a new deal as they work to put together their 2024 roster.