The Texans have moved on from one of their offensive linemen.

Houston announced on Monday that the club has released guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Anchrum, 26, joined Houston last November on the club’s practice squad. He stuck with the team in the offseason on a futures deal. He did not appear in a game for Houston last season.

A seventh-round pick in 2020, Anchrum has appeared in 31 career games with one start — all for the Rams. He has also spent time with the Seahawks and Saints.