Texans release Justin Britt, sign Kendall Sheffield

  
Published March 3, 2023 11:39 AM
nbc_pft_caseriointv_230228
February 28, 2023 12:44 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Houston Texans G.M. Nick Caserio to unpack what drew him to DeMeco Ryans, how the team is approaching the QB situation and more.

The Texans have made a pair of roster moves.

Houston has released offensive lineman Justin Britt and signed defensive back Kendall Sheffield.

Britt played only one game for the Texans in 2022 and was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list in September. He started and was on the field for all 70 offensive snaps in Week One.

A second-round pick in 2014, Britt has appeared in 99 games with 98 starts for Seattle and Houston.

Sheffield spent time with Houston and Dallas last season but did not appear in a game. A fourth-round pick in 2019, Sheffield appeared in 38 games with 20 starts for Atlanta from 2019-2021.